PC to face trial on Harrogate cemetery sexual assault charge
A police officer is to stand trial charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a cemetery.
PC Christopher Hudson, 31, is accused of assaulting the woman at Stonefall Cemetery, on Wetherby Road, in Harrogate, on 8 February.
He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday where he denied one count of sexual assault.
Mr Hudson, of Hollin Terrace, Huddersfield, was released on bail ahead of a trial on 20 February 2023.
He was suspended by North Yorkshire Police after the allegation was made.
