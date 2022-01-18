Millions for Harrogate, Selby and Skipton in town centre plans
- Published
More than £40m is to be spent improving walking and cycling routes in three North Yorkshire towns.
Public squares would be created in front of railway stations in Harrogate, Selby and Skipton and new cycle lanes and footpaths would also be built.
North Yorkshire County Council said the investment was was the biggest in the towns "in decades" and would deliver an economic boost after lockdowns.
The plans are expected to go forward for final approval, the council said.
As well as the new paths, some roads would be pedestrianised and junctions altered to benefit cyclists. Trees and plants would also be installed alongside new seating and lighting.
The £42m cost of the renovations would be paid for from the government's Transforming Cities Fund.
A report to be presented to the council's executive committee next week said making it easier and safer to walk or cycle would encourage more people reduce car use "improving air quality and reducing carbon emissions" as well as "supporting local shops and businesses by increasing footfall".
Conservative councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: "These proposals represent the biggest investment in Harrogate, Selby and Skipton town centres in decades and aim to increase productivity by making it quicker, easier and safer for people to travel around and connect with economic opportunities.
"We want to encourage more people to travel by foot, bike and public transport because it is good for health and the environment by promoting fitness and reducing congestion. The spending will also provide a welcome boost for our town centres after two difficult years of trading during the pandemic."
A business case for the work to go ahead will be presented West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which is administering funds on behalf of the Department for Transport. If approved, work could begin later this year.
