Selby: Conservatives hold Byram and Brotherton seat
The Conservatives have held a council seat in a North Yorkshire by-election by winning just eight votes more than the party in second place.
Selby District Council's Byram and Brotherton ward was taken by Georgina Ashton, with Labour's Matthew Burton narrowly behind.
The ward was won in 2019 by the Yorkshire Party's Eleanor Jordan, who later switched to the Conservatives before resigning.
The Green Party polled 25 votes.
The by-election saw 447 votes counted, with turnout at 19.42%.
Full result - Byram and Brotherton ward
- Georgina Ashton, Conservatives - 215
- Matthew Burton, Labour - 207
- Cherry Waters, Green Party - 25
