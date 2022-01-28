Scarborough: Christina Aguilera to perform open air gig
Christina Aguilera is to perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer, it has been announced.
The award-winning singer-songwriter will kick off her UK tour at the North Yorkshire venue on 2 August, before performances in Liverpool and London.
The What A Girl Wants singer has also been announced as the headline act at this year's Brighton Pride.
Other stars to have performed at the seaside venue include Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears and Lionel Ritchie.
Peter Rhodes, from Scarborough Open Air Theatre, said he was thrilled the "true global icon" was coming to town this summer.
"Christina is only playing a handful of shows in the UK so to bring her here is another major coup for Scarborough Open Air Theatre and the Yorkshire coast.
"First Britney, then Kylie and now Christina - three incredible women on the global stage - all headlining this special venue."
Built in 1932, the theatre underwent a £3.5m renovation in 2010 and has since hosted big names including Elton John, Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher and The Beach Boys.
Ms Aguilera, whose hits also include Dirrty, Ain't No Other Man and Fighter, has sold more than 43m records worldwide and achieved four UK and five US number one singles.
