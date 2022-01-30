Avian flu outbreak sees birds culled at Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary
An animal rescue centre has been forced to allow birds to be culled after an outbreak of avian flu was confirmed.
Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary said the highly-contagious influenza was identified after it took in a number of dumped cockerels.
The birds died while in isolation and tests confirmed the presence of the disease, with Defra culling the remaining birds in its isolation unit.
The sanctuary said it was unable to accept any more animals.
Writing on social media, Whitby Animal Sanctuary said it was "heartbroken" at the news following months of precautions, including PPE and an isolation unit for new animals.
"We recently accepted a group of dumped cockerels, for which we had no history on these abandoned animals," a spokesperson said.
"Unfortunately it seems someone else's negligence has cost us dearly. Those birds died within our isolation unit shortly after arrival."
After reporting the deaths, Defra confirmed on Wednesday the rest of the birds in the isolation unit would have to be euthanised, it added.
'Distressing and upsetting'
There are currently 74 cases of avian influenza H5N1 in England, according to Defra.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone came into force in November, making it a legal requirement for all keepers across the UK to keep their birds indoors or netted and away from wild birds.
In a statement, it said: "Birds at this centre have tested positive for bird flu and therefore will sadly need to be culled in order to limit the risk of the disease spreading to other birds and to mitigate any potential risk to animal and public health."
A 3km (1.86 miles) monitoring zone has been placed around the centre, Defra added.
"We hope you appreciate this is a very distressing and upsetting time for us and we ask that you respect why we can't answer any rescue calls at present or accept any new rescues," the Whitby centre added.
