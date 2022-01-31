Lorry driver charged with drink-driving over A1(M) crash
- Published
A lorry driver has been charged with drink-driving after his vehicle crashed on a motorway in North Yorkshire.
Police said the vehicle smashed into the central reservation of the A1(M), near Wetherby Services, at about 22:30 GMT on Friday, blocking two lanes of the southbound carriageway.
A 25-year-old man, from Cahersiveen, in Ireland, has been charged in connection with the crash.
He is due before magistrates in Harrogate on 17 February.
North Yorkshire Police said the man had also been charged with driving without due care and attention.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.