North York Moors human bones were RAF airmen killed in 1944 crash
- Published
Human bones found on farmland in North Yorkshire in 2020 belonged to two RAF airmen whose plane went down during a 1944 training exercise.
Their discovery near Chop Gate led to an inquiry by police, the RAF, Army and forensic archaeologists.
They have since been identified as pilot officer Robert William Milne, 22, and warrant officer Eric Alan Stubbs, 22, both from Surrey, police said.
The men have been returned to their families and given military burials.
North Yorkshire Police said the "complex and challenging" investigation was able to establish that the pair were killed when their Mosquito aircraft crashed on the North York Moors near Bransdale, Helmsley, on 11 October 1944.
Pilot officer Milne, from Mitcham, and warrant officer Stubbs, from Guildford, were on a training exercise from RAF Beccles in Suffolk to RAF Turnberry in Ayrshire.
Det Insp Carol Kirk said: "At the beginning of this investigation, I don't think any of us thought we'd be able to identify who the remains belonged to, let alone return them to their families and be given military burials with the dignity and respect that they deserved."
She added: "I have recently had contact with both families and they wish to pass on their thanks to all those involved in bringing Alfred and Eric home."
When the remains were first found in March 2020, a 72-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discovery.
Police said the investigation had concluded without any charges being brought against the man.
The Crown Prosecution Service had determined there was not enough evidence to pursue suspected offences, the force said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.