Catterick Garrison: Investigation launched into soldier's death
- Published
An investigation has been launched after the death of a soldier at an Army base in North Yorkshire.
In a statement, an Army spokesperson said: "We can confirm the death of a soldier on 5 February.
"The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.
"Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends," the spokesperson added.
