York's Castle car park redevelopment plans submitted
Plans to transform York's Castle car park into an public open space have been submitted by the city council.
The development is part of the Castle Gateway plan to regenerate a large area of the city, including the Castle site, St George's Field and Piccadilly.
The council said the plans were "bold and ambitious" and would create a "world-class public space".
However, an opposition leader said the issue of replacement parking had still not been addressed.
Liberal Democrat Council leader Keith Aspden told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the plans were designed to make York an "even better place to live and visit".
"Creating a world-class public space for everyone to enjoy and attracting high quality events on our residents' doorsteps," he added.
The scheme includes replacing the car park, next to the 13th century Clifford's Tower, with an open space including a new water feature.
A path will be created around the base of the mound the tower sits on to commemorate the massacre of the city's Jewish community on the site in 1190.
The Eye of York, the open space between the city's courthouse and Castle Museum, will retain its central lawn with new seating and a performance space.
A park area will run alongside the River Foss, with a riverside path running behind the Castle Museum into Castle Gardens, along with a new bridge.
Executive member for finance Nigel Ayre said the "bold and ambitious plans" would transform a "culturally and historically significant area".
Conservative group leader Paul Doughty said replacement parking must be in place before the closure of the 268-bay Castle car park.
Approval for a new multi-storey car park at nearby St George's Field has been granted, however it was put on hold in 2021 to allow a review of demand in the city.
Mr Doughty said: "Despite that planning application having gone through some time ago, it has all gone suspiciously quiet and there has to be concern that is now being kicked into the long grass."
The council has previously said the Castle Car park would not be closed until replacement parking was agreed.
