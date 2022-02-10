Drax: Power firm denies health and safety breaches
- Published
The owner of one of the UK's largest power stations has pleaded not guilty to risking workers' health by exposing them to wood dust.
Drax Power Ltd, based near Selby, North Yorkshire, is accused of two counts of breaching health and safety legislation between 2006 and 2017.
The energy firm entered not guilty pleas to both charges in a brief hearing at Leeds Crown Court.
A trial, expected to last four weeks, is due to begin on 5 June 2023.
Drax, which burns wood pellets to create energy, is accused of exposing employees to wood dust, risking their health and safety at work.
The Health and Safety Executive also alleges Drax breached its risk assessment obligations relating to employees working with potentially hazardous substances, namely biomass containing wood dust.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.