Catterick Garrison: Nicholas Hart named as soldier found dead at Army base
- Published
A soldier who was found dead at an Army base in North Yorkshire on Saturday has been named.
Nicholas Hart, 33, who served with the 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, was one of two soldiers based at Catterick Garrison to be found dead at the weekend.
The body of an 18-year-old man was discovered on railway tracks in Wythenshawe, Manchester, on Sunday.
Neither death was suspicious, but both were under investigation, police said.
The Army had previously confirmed that although both men were based at Catterick, they served in different units.
Catterick Garrison is the Army's largest training establishment and it is also the largest garrison in Europe.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.