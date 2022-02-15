York city centre mini-golf course plan criticised
Plans for a mini-golf course in York have been described by an opponent as "little short of vandalism".
More than 60 objections have been lodged with the council over York Mini Golf Ltd's proposals for a city centre site beside York Explore Library.
According to planning documents a total of 12 holes are proposed, "each with its own historic reference and focus".
York Mini Golf Ltd said the course would attract people to visit a "richly historic" part of the city.
If approved by City of York Council, the course would be built close to the Roman wall and Multangular Tower.
Part of St Leonard's Hospital, believed to have been the largest medieval hospital in the north of England, would be used as a ticket office.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, themed holes suggested by York Mini Golf Ltd would include "Roman York", "Viking York" and "Chocolate York".
'Sensitive location'
John Willets, a tour guide with York's Association of Voluntary Guides, said in a statement to the council: "People travel to York for a history fix, not to play crazy golf."
Another objector, Gavin Baddeley, said: "Dropping a novelty golf course on this feels little short of vandalism."
He added: "The stag and hen parties that plague York at weekends will be drawn to this kind of silly activity like magnets."
York Civic Trust also objected to the idea as "inappropriate" due to its "sensitive historic location and value as a secluded green space in the centre of York".
However, English Heritage said the plan could be a "chance to interpret York's history to a different audience".
Guildhall ward councillor Janet Looker has asked for the application to be examined by a planning committee.
York Mini Golf Ltd said in its application that the attraction would be wheelchair accessible and that it would help York Explore Library financially through rent and greater footfall at the cafe.
The firm added: "It represents a low-key and low-impact use, which will bring people into a richly historic part of York which is often ignored and unappreciated by visitors to the city."
