Fountains Abbey: Ripon homes plan approved near World Heritage site
Plans for almost 400 homes have been approved despite concerns the development could have a negative impact on a nearby World Heritage site.
The houses will be built on West Lane, near Ripon, North Yorkshire, three miles (5km) from Fountains Abbey, which dates back to the 12th Century.
Judged a "substantial intrusion" into open countryside, the plans were rejected in 2017 by Harrogate Council.
That was overturned on appeal and the plans have now gained final approval.
Accepting the appeal in 2018, the Planning Inspectorate granted outline planning permission for the development.
It ruled that the proposed homes would have only a "limited impact" on the historic abbey site, which includes some of the best preserved monastic ruins in the country.
Original developers Barratt Homes subsequently withdrew from the project, but the £89.5m site was acquired in 2021 by Taylor Wimpey and the Homes England government housing agency.
They intend to build 390 new homes at the West Lane site, 156 of which will be affordable homes.
New cycling and walking links and a new playground and bus route are also planned.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Harrogate Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group leader Pat Marsh said the homes project had been "forced" on the authority.
"The impact on these particular areas, which include a World Heritage Site that we must protect, are going to be there whether we like it or not," she said.
"I feel strongly that these reasons for refusal still stand."
But, the council's Conservative leader Richard Cooper said objecting to the plans for reasons already rejected by the Planning Inspectorate was "fighting battles that have already been lost".
