Storm Dudley: Falling power line kills 13 dogs in North Yorkshire
Thirteen dogs have died after being electrocuted when a power line fell on to their kennel during Storm Dudley.
The animals were killed in the incident at Cuckavalda Gundogs, in Ampleforth, North Yorkshire.
Owners Jack and Anna Peckitt said 11 Labradors and two Cocker Spaniels, all aged between six months and seven years, died in the "tragic accident".
Northern Powergrid said the power line had been brought down by a falling tree.
Posting on Facebook Cuckavalda Gundogs said the incident happened at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday
A Northern Powergrid spokesman said supplies were isolated in the YO61 and 62 areas after the incident, leaving around 680 customers without power, but were restored to the "majority of customers" by Wednesday night.
