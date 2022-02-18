Prince Andrew: Duke of York could lose Freedom of City honour
Councillors in York have said they are taking steps to remove the Duke of York's Freedom of the City honour.
The Lib Dems, the largest group on City of York Council, said a motion to begin the process would be submitted at the next full council meeting in March.
Prince Andrew was given the Honorary Freedom of the City of York in 1987.
The motion will also call for him to relinquish his title as Duke of York in the wake of the settlement of his legal battle with Virginia Giuffre.
On Tuesday, the prince, 61, agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to Ms Giuffre as part of an out-of-court settlement.
In the case against him in the US, Ms Giuffre had been suing the Duke of York, claiming he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17 - which he repeatedly denied.
A statement from their lawyers on Tuesday said the duke would pay an undisclosed sum to Ms Giuffre and make a "substantial donation" to her charity in support of victims' rights.
The Lib Dem group on City of York Council said it was "exploring arrangements" to remove the honorary freedom of York bestowed upon him.
A motion to take the honour away would be put forward at the next full council meeting on 24 March, they added.
Liberal Democrat councillor Darryl Smalley, City of York Council's executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: "We are seeking to end Prince Andrew's links with our great city."
Mr Smalley said York's connection with the crown and monarchy was an "important part" of the city's legacy and history.
"However, as a council and city, we stand with victims of sexual abuse and are doing all we can to end violence against woman and girls locally," he said.
"As such, it is inappropriate that Prince Andrew retains his ambassadorial title that is intrinsically linked to our city."
Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, has previously also said the prince should give up his title as Duke of York.
A peerage, like the rank of duke, can only be removed by an act of parliament, which last happened in 1917.
Mr Smalley said: "We will be reaching out to MPs to raise our concerns and discuss any possible ways of ending Prince Andrew's connection to York."
The prince relinquished his honorary military roles and his HRH style in January following the sexual assault claims.
