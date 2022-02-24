Yorkshire Dales glamping growth pricing out campers in tents
- Published
A growth in the number of glamping sites in the Yorkshire Dales is "pushing out" less affluent visitors, national park bosses have been told.
The warning came as the park authority agreed to take enforcement action over unauthorised changes at Bainbridge Ings holiday park near Hawes.
Aerial photos showed how developments at the site had edged out low impact camping with tents.
The site's owner has not responded to requests for a comment.
The national park's planning committee was told of unauthorised changes, retrospective approvals, and development at the site in breach of planning conditions and contrary to Planning Inspectorate appeal decisions, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The meeting was told sites across the Dales which had hosted campers for generations were being redeveloped with glamping facilities or static caravans aiming to attract people with higher disposable incomes, fuelled by the growth in demand for staycations.
Councillor Richard Good, a Duke of Edinburgh Award expedition assessor, said there was a definite need for traditional campsites.
"With the increase of people coming into the Dales we have noticed over the last year or so a lot of those people will want to come in tents," he said.
Speaking after the meeting, John Amsden, chair of Richmondshire District Council's planning committee, said glamping pod and holiday lodge parks were "popping up like mushrooms".
However, he said there was little that planning authorities could do to stop them getting approval.
"Campsites that have people for a full week have just disappeared," he said.
"People who can only afford to camp are being pushed out."
He said there was little for younger people as many could not afford to stay in "log cabins and the like".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.