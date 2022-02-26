Youths sought over derelict Scarborough school fire
Three teenage boys are being sought by police after a fire at a derelict school building.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at the former Overdale School buildings in Eastfield, Scarborough, at 20:30 GMT on Friday.
No-one was injured in the blaze, which police said was being treated as a case of suspected arson.
North Yorkshire Police said it was appealing for information about three boys seen at the site before the fire.
The force said it had descriptions of two of the boys, but not the third.
Chubby
The first was aged about 15, had a bowl haircut and was wearing a black jacket with white panels across it and black tracksuit trousers.
The second looked to be about 13, chubby, and was wearing a black jacket, blue hoodie and grey jogging trousers.
The fire service said the building was well alight when crews arrived at the scene.
Firefighters from Scarborough, Filey, Sherburn, Robin Hoods Bay and Pickering brought the blaze under control using two jets and an aerial ladder platform.
