Simon Howard former Castle Howard custodian dies
The former custodian of a stately home featured in Brideshead Revisited and Netflix's Bridgerton has died.
Simon Howard died "following an ongoing illness and recent complications with his diabetes", said Castle Howard.
He ran the estate until 2015 when he stepped down from the family company that runs the property.
Mr Howard was granted an absolute discharge last year after a jury found he had sexually abused a girl in the 1980s.
A Castle Howard spokesperson said: "We would ask for the family to be afforded privacy at this difficult time."
Mr Howard, 66, had suffered a brain injury following a fall in 2020.
Castle Howard was designed in 1699 and is still a private residence, having been in the hands of the Howard family for over 300 years.
Mr Howard had managed the North Yorkshire property between 1983 and 2015.
He took over the day-to-day running of the house and estate on the death of his father Lord Howard of Henderskelfe, a former chairman of the BBC.
