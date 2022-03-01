BBC News

York's City walls and church daubed with runic symbols

Published
Image source, Gwen Swinburn
Image caption,
The wooden front door of St Olave's church was among the locations targeted

Vandals have daubed elaborate rune-like symbols across York's city walls and a 13th century church.

North Yorkshire Police said the red graffiti had been found at a least five locations over the weekend, including at St Olave's church in Marygate.

A police spokesperson said the public had been "quite rightly shocked" by the vandalism.

The force has appealed for anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.

Image source, Gwen Swinburn
Image caption,
A red symbol was also discovered on part of York's city walls

