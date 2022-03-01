York's City walls and church daubed with runic symbols
Vandals have daubed elaborate rune-like symbols across York's city walls and a 13th century church.
North Yorkshire Police said the red graffiti had been found at a least five locations over the weekend, including at St Olave's church in Marygate.
A police spokesperson said the public had been "quite rightly shocked" by the vandalism.
The force has appealed for anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.
