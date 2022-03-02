Russian State Ballet show banned in Harrogate over 'terrible' war
Performances by the Russian State Ballet and Opera House have been cancelled in Harrogate in the wake of the invasion in Ukraine.
Council leader Richard Cooper said the event, at the town's convention centre in October, would not go ahead as a result of the "terrible" war.
The company performed at the North Yorkshire town's Royal Hall last week prior to the invasion beginning.
The council said it stood ready to welcome refugees fleeing the country.
Conservative councillor Ricard Cooper said he had been contacted by Harrogate MP Andrew Jones and asked to look at what housing could be offered if the district was asked to help, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said: "Mr Jones has written to the prime minister and held discussions with him about increasing the United Kingdom's offer to Ukrainian refugees.
"He has asked that we look at our housing stock and those of housing associations with whom we partner to ensure we are able to play our part in accommodating Ukrainian refugees if and when we are asked to do so.
"As we did with Syrian and Afghan refugees, we stand ready to do whatever is asked of us - and more - to welcome Ukrainians fleeing this terrible war."
Mr Cooper also sought to offer reassurances that the council does not have any direct involvement or investments with any Russian companies.
He added: "I can reassure members that Harrogate Borough Council has no cash on loan to Russian banks, our property funds are only invested in the United Kingdom and we have no share capital invested in Russian companies.
"We also do not purchase any services directly from Russian companies."
