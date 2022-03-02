Ukraine conflict: York schoolchildren form human chain across city
About 2,000 schoolchildren have created a human chain across York city centre in support of Ukraine.
The children stood side-by-side in a line stretching about 0.6 mile (0.9km) between the Bar Convent and York Minster, crossing Ouse Bridge.
They carried ribbons in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and recited prayers.
The event was the brainchild of a Year 10 student at All Saints Roman Catholic secondary school and grew to include pupils at other schools in the city.
Sally Lynam, assistant head teacher, said the girl had approached a member of staff about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and had said: "As a Christian school we have a responsibility to do something here."
"She was, of course, absolutely right," Ms Lynam said.
The students formed the chain at 11:00 GMT and recited two prayers, one from a Catholic charity and the other from the Archbishop of Canterbury.
It was followed by hymns sung by some Year 7 children and nuns from the Bar Convent.
Ms Lynam said the school would also be doing practical things, such as fundraising, but said the feeling was that as a faith school they also had an additional obligation.
"To stand up for justice and truth and that belief of love thy neighbour," she added.
"That was supported by the fact that today is Ash Wednesday and the Pope has asked that we, as Catholics, do pray and reflect on the situation in Ukraine."
She said it was not a protest, but a show of faith and support.
"We have a lot of eastern European families that do attend our school and we want to show them we are thinking about them, that we are standing with them and we are praying for the people involved in this conflict."
