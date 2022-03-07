Colin Leggat: Major search for missing Thornton-le-Street man
- Published
Police drones, search dogs and underwater teams have all been used in the search for a missing 75-year-old man from North Yorkshire.
Colin Leggat was last seen at his home in Thornton-le-Street, Hambleton, on Thursday, according to police.
Mr Leggat was believed to have left on foot as his vehicle was still at home, officers said.
He was last seen wearing a white checked shirt, green country-style trousers and a thin brown jumper.
North Yorkshire Police said "extensive resources" had been used in the search for Mr Leggat over the weekend.
Those included the National Police Air Service helicopter and volunteer mountain rescue teams, as well as drones, search dogs and underwater search teams.
The focus was fields and open areas around Thornton-le-Street, police said.
Tom Collins, from North Yorkshire Police, said everyone was "extremely concerned" for Mr Leggat's welfare.
"I urge anyone who is in the Thornton-le-Street area to be vigilant and to report any immediate sightings of anyone matching Colin's description to 999," he added.
Anyone with other information about Mr Leggat's disappearance has been asked to contact the North Yorkshire force on 101.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.