Ukraine refugees; Great Ayton family wants government to extend help
- Published
A Ukrainian woman and her British husband have said they are "ashamed" that the government is not doing more to help refugees.
Viktoria and Gordon Melling, from Great Ayton, North Yorkshire, met five years ago, and married in Kyiv.
They want to offer their home to people fleeing the war but say they can't until the government extends its help.
The government said it was keeping its support under constant review in "a rapidly moving and complex" situation.
Mr Melling said: "People in our village have spare rooms and want to help. Boris, untie our hands please.
"We've got friends and family with children who are dying out there, we're not helping and I feel ashamed."
Mrs Melling's best friend and goddaughter have travelled from Kyiv to Poland and she wants to offer them a room in their home, but is frustrated visa requirements mean she is unable to do so.
The government has relaxed visa rules for people displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but there have been calls to do more.
A government spokesperson said: "Last week we announced a new sponsorship route which will allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to be sponsored to come to the UK.
"This is alongside our Ukraine Family Scheme, which has already seen thousands of people apply, as well as changes to visas so that people can stay in the UK safely.
"The routes we have put in place follow extensive engagement with Ukrainian partners."
'Lagging behind'
Mr Melling said: "Our government are lagging behind the Europeans, we should be doing more.
"I'm not a politician but I know what's right and wrong.
"We need to get into action, it's totally unprovoked and we need to offer sanctuary here."
Local people have responded to appeals made by the couple for essential items such as medicine, personal items and warm clothes.
Mrs Melling said: "The idea of donations arriving from the UK are helping to keep family and friends keep strong, people have had to leave everything they had."
Mrs Melling's parents, brother and three nephews, aged three, six and 10, have stayed in Kyiv along with many friends.
"My father and my mother are hiding in the basement and there's nothing we can do," she said.
"I've spent days in a state of shock where I couldn't speak, my best friends and family are now in danger, I never thought this would happen."
Her comments are echoed by her husband: "Kyiv is a wonderful place, it's very friendly and its people are generous.
Our [friends and family] have money, they don't want to live in the UK, they want to go home, but they can't."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.