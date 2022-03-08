Man jailed over Scarborough one-punch attack
A man has been jailed over a single-punch attack which left his victim fighting for his life.
Jamie Kelly, 41, fell and hit his head on the pavement after being punched by Daniel George Johnson in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, last September.
Mr Kelly suffered brain damage in the attack and part of his skull was removed after a bleed on his brain.
Johnson, 32, was jailed for 29 months at York Crown Court after admitting causing grievous bodily harm.
The court heard victim impact statements from Mr Kelly's parents.
His mother, Brenda, said: "Jamie has so many mountains to climb due to medical issues caused by Daniel Johnson.
"What our family has gone though, and is still going through, is senseless," she said.
She added that she wanted others to be aware of the damage a single punch can do.
"One punch - that's all it took to destroy my boy's life as he knew it."
Mr Kelly's father, Michael, added: "The injury to Jamie's brain has resulted in his body being racked with severe shakes.
"He still cannot dress or shower himself and go to the toilet himself."
Mr Kelly said it was "heartbreaking" to see his son struggling and it was "very hard to accept for Jamie as he is a proud man and desperate for independence".
North Yorkshire Police said Mr Kelly was showing "slow yet encouraging signs of improvement", but the severity of his injuries meant he was likely to require specialist care for the rest of his life.
Det Con Peter Day, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: "This has been a truly horrendous experience for Jamie, and especially for his parents who thought they were going to lose their son.
"No outcome at court will undo the devastation Johnson caused with one punch."
Johnson, of Cromwell Terrace, Scarborough, was sentenced on Monday.
