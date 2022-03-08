Harrogate and Ripon hospitals relax visiting rules as Covid declines
- Published
Visiting restrictions at Harrogate and Ripon hospitals have been relaxed after a decline in coronavirus infection rates in the district.
The Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust rules changed on Tuesday.
Visits had been restricted in December due to the increasing numbers of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.
Anyone visiting the trust is still required to wear a mask provided by the hospital.
Under the new guidelines, inpatients at Harrogate District Hospital and Ripon Community Hospital can have visits by appointment.
Bookings should be made directly with the ward on which the patient is staying, said the trust.
Outpatients visiting for a hospital appointment can have one person accompany them if required.
Visitors must not have Covid-19 symptoms, have tested positive or had contact with someone who has had the infection in the last 10 days.
Figures show a rate of 344 infections per 100,000 people in the Harrogate district in the week to 28 February. That has dropped from more than 1,700 infections per 100,000 people at the end of 2021.
Jonathan Coulter, the trust's chief executive, said: "We understand the positive impact that seeing a familiar, friendly face can have on a patient's recuperation, but due to the highly infectious nature of this devastating virus we needed to do all we could to prevent our patients and our staff from contracting the disease."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.