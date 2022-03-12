Hammer-wielding robber is jailed for Grosmont shop theft
- Published
A man who carried out a shop robbery while wielding a nail hammer has been jailed.
Aaron Atkinson, 29, of no fixed address, stole cash from the Co-op store on Front Street, Grosmont, North Yorkshire, in January.
He pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted robbery and a range of driving offences at York Crown Court on Friday.
He was jailed for 19 months and banned from driving for 20 months.
Atkinson had entered the shop at about 11:40 GMT on 27 January wearing a camouflage balaclava which covered his face.
He approached the till carrying a shopping bag and pulled out a nail hammer and then asked the assistant to open the till.
Atkinson grabbed money from the till and approached the store's Post Office counter again demanding money.
However, the alarm had already been activated and the Post Office staff member was behind security glass.
Det Con Steve Monty said Atkinson's action had been "very menacing".
"Both workers were left very shaken by the incident and it continues to affect them to this day," he said.
After leaving the shop Atkinson drove away in blue Ford Focus, and was arrested at Carline Howe, just over the North Yorkshire/Cleveland border, at 14:41 GMT the same day.
The stolen cash, hammer and balaclava were found in his car.
He pleaded guilty to the robbery of the Co-op, attempted robbery of the Post Office, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
He also admitted failing to pay for fuel at a supermarket in Whitby on 8 January.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.