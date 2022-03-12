York Street food venue could be sold off for affordable housing
The site of a street food venue created out of shipping containers could be sold for affordable housing.
Spark opened in York in 2018 on derelict council-owned land on Piccadilly and had its original lease extended until April 2022.
The social enterprise had wanted a fresh lease to run until 2025.
However, a council report says the site should be sold for housing and recommends a short extension with an option to end it early.
If approved by councillors on Thursday it would mean Spark securing a further two years and seven months on the lease, but with the caveat they could be asked to leave the site by November 2023 if necessary.
In return Spark have agreed to pay rent of £25,000 or £13,333 plus 30% of the profits, whichever is greater.
'Popular concept'
Spark is home to independent food and drink retailers, shops, and studio space and an aeroponic urban farm and has been described by council officers in a report as "hugely successful".
However, it has attracted complaints from some residents living nearby.
Local councillor Fiona Fitzpatrick told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she had been inundated with views for and against, but said it was in the wrong location.
"Spark is quite simply, a very popular concept that I have enjoyed myself," she said.
"But unlike under the railway arches in Brixton or an old industrial warehouse in any other city, this is simply in the wrong location in York.
"When it's possible to take part in a quiz at Spark by remaining inside your own home, with the windows shut - then you know it's just too close."
Spark directors Sam Leach and Tom McKenzie said: "We have always been consistent in our position of wanting to continue operating in York as long as people feel that Spark is relevant and needed in our city."
They said the offer of the short extension, with the option of an early end to facilitate any sale, clearly protected the council's options.
"We hope that they are working to guarantee that whatever comes next will be of real benefit to the people of York," they added.
