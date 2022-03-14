Ukraine war: Donated bus driven from Knaresborough
Two people have driven a bus from North Yorkshire to the Ukrainian border in the hope that women and children can use it to escape the war-torn country.
Ray Allott and James Fulcher left Knaresborough on Saturday to make the 1,400-mile (2,243km) trip to the country's border with Poland.
They handed the 36-seater bus, filled with a donated electrical generator and radios, to local activists.
It will then be used to transport those who want to flee the country.
Mr Allott said a friend put him in touch with a volunteer in Poland, known as Pavel, who has been taking people across the border out of Ukraine.
He said: "He has been taking people in and out of Ukraine.
"He then feeds them and gives them a bed for the night, before helping them continue on to where they want to go."
The bus was bought in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with donations received through a crowdfunding website set up by Mr Allott, who said it could ultimately be used as a mobile hospital.
Building contractor the HACS Group also sponsored the trip, with the money being put towards the cost of the bus, insurance and transport costs.
Mr Allott arrived back in the UK on Monday morning, and said the long journey had been worthwhile.
"We set off on Saturday afternoon, got on the ferry to Rotterdam and drove non-stop to Poland, arriving at 1am [on Sunday].
"We slept for five hours then woke up and made our way to the airport to fly home."
Mr Allott is not the only one in North Yorkshire trying to get aid to help those in Ukraine, since it was invaded by Russia on 24 February.
Dave Weston from the Thirsk To Ukraine aid group returned from the Polish-Ukrainian border at the weekend having taken a lorry load of donated supplies.
He described it as "an experience which will stay with us for as long as we live".
"What we saw was a lot worse than we expected to see," he said.
"We dropped off our load, then went on to the border to where one of the main camps is receiving thousands of people and were not prepared for what we saw.
"It was so sad, staggering, families side-by-side on camp beds. It was sort of an organised chaos but terribly sad.
"The worst thing was the sadness at the centre, the bewilderment of people who just can't believe it is happening."
'Amazing effort'
He said the group would return to the region this week, with six vans setting off on Wednesday.
"The team at Thirsk packed 104 5ft lorry pallets on Sunday, an amazing effort," he added.
"It's another classic example of the generosity of this region and how people have really galvanised and come together."
