Bin wagon dumps burning rubbish in street
A bin lorry was forced to dump a heap of burning rubbish in the street after the waste caught fire inside the truck.
City of York Council said York Road was closed earlier when material on the back of the electric wagon caught fire during its rounds.
The council said the driver "reacted quickly and ejected part of the load on Front Street in Acomb to prevent a major incident".
No-one was hurt and the road has now reopened, the council said.
"This morning in Front Street, Acomb, some material on the back of the electric bin wagon caught fire," City of York Council tweeted.
"This was on a commercial round."
It happened near the junction with Carr Lane, and the road has now been inspected with no sign of damage to the surface, the council said.
