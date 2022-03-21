Fox's Glacier Mints factory workers set to strike over pay
Workers at a sweet factory which produces Fox's Glacier Mints are due to walk out in a row over pay.
Dozens of staff at the York site, which makes other well-known ranges such as Mint Humbugs, are set to down tools from 17:00 GMT.
The GMB union said its members faced a "derisory" pay offer and attacks on their contract terms.
Factory owner Valeo said a "limited number of employees" had taken the decision to strike.
GMB organiser Katherine Mitchell said the company had offered "a derisory below-inflation two-year pay deal," and had reduced annual leave and overtime, while attacking members' rights to "organise for better pay and conditions".
"As inflation and the cost of living soars, our members have been left with choosing whether to buy food or heat their homes," she said.
Valeo said "constructive conversations" had taken place as part of a routine annual pay review process and the site would "continue to operate as normal."
The company, which was formed in 2010, has factories in Cleckheaton, Pontefract and York, as well as three in the North West.
The York factory, in Low Poppleton Lane, opened in 1996 and as well as sweets also makes toffee, fudge and chocolate products.