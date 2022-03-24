RAF Leeming: Red Arrows set for flypast as squadron disbands
The Red Arrows are set to be in action later as the RAF display team says goodbye to a Yorkshire squadron.
100 Squadron, based at RAF Leeming, Northallerton, is set to disband this month after 105 years of service.
Aerobatic team the Red Arrows are to join the squadron's Hawk T1 jets in multiple displays above the site, the only operational RAF base in Yorkshire.
A spokesperson said while it was "sad to say goodbye... RAF Leeming will mark the occasion in style".
The squadron formed as a night bomber unit in 1917 and has since fought in two wars.
It moved to RAF Leeming in 1995 and its black jets have been a familiar sight over North Yorkshire.
Details of the Red Arrows flightpath to RAF Leeming:
- Leaving RAF Scampton - 13:50
- Wetherby - 14:00
- Harrogate - 14:01
- Ripon - 14:03
- RAF Leeming 14:05
- Great Broughton - 14:08
- North Kelsey - 14:19
- Landing back at Scampton - 14:20
All times are in GMT
Simulating enemy forces, they have provided essential training to the RAF pilots who have gone on to fly Typhoon and Lightning aircraft in front-line roles.
As part of the disbandment, the Red Arrows will be leaving RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire to assemble for a flypast at RAF Leeming this afternoon.
