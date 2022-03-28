York Roman Quarter project flawed, say archaeologists
- Published
Archaeologists have criticised plans for a Roman Quarter development in York as "fundamentally flawed".
A new museum called Eboracum, after the Roman name for the city, as well as a hotel, about 150 apartments and offices are all proposed for Rougier Street.
But the Council for British Archaeology (CBA) has said the revised application used the visitor attraction "as leverage to overdevelop the site".
The developers have previously stressed the economic benefits of the scheme.
The original plans for the Rougier Street site were rejected by City of York Council last year and the scheme was redesigned and resubmitted in January.
The CBA's comments were in a letter of objection to the new plans which was sent to the council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Plans for a two-year archaeological dig were included as part of the partnership between the site's owners, Rougier Street Developments, and York Archaeological Trust.
The planned underground museum would be bigger than Jorvik, the city's existing Viking museum.
But while the Jorvik museum was created as a result of finds made during the famous Coppergate dig of 1976-81, it was "completely unknown" if the proposed new excavation would produce finds to warrant a similar attraction, the CBA's Catherine Bell said in its letter of objection.
"Without the visitor attraction, would this 10-storey building be considered a positive new feature for York?" Ms Bell asked.
Objecting in "the strongest possible terms", the CBA said the scheme was "fundamentally flawed."
'Confused rationale'
Historic England has also objected to the development, saying it would damage the city centre.
In a letter to City of York Council, it said: "The complete excavation of one third of the site would cause a high degree of harm to the archaeology.
"We consider the rationale for this to be confused and contradictory."
The developers behind the project said it would generate £315m for the local economy over 30 years, as well as 625 new jobs.
A decision on the plans is expected in the coming months.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.