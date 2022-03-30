Lincoln teenager arrested for terror offences

The man was arrested to the south of Lincoln city centre, said police

A 19-year-old man from Lincoln has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences.

Lincolnshire Police said East Midlands counter-terrorism officers detained the teenager in a pre-planned operation shortly before 07:30 BST on Wednesday.

He remains in custody and will be interviewed at a local police station.

The arrest, south of the city centre, was part of the unit's "year-round work to assess and respond to potential threats", the force said.

