Man with learning disabilities should receive Covid jab despite family fears
A man with learning disabilities should have a Covid-19 jab despite his sister's fear it may have "catastrophic consequences", a judge ruled.
The man, in his 60s, has brain damage, which appeared to develop after a childhood vaccination.
His sister argued the more harmful effects of the disease could be prevented through vitamins, minerals and pro-biotics.
However, the judge ruled having the jab was in the man's best interests.
The North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which is responsible for the man's care, brought the case.
It was heard at the Court of Protection in Leeds, which deals with issues about people who might lack the mental capacity to take decisions for themselves.
Outlining the case in his written ruling, Mr Justice Poole said the man could not be identified.
He heard the man had brain damage and was told that the damage appeared to have followed the administration of a childhood Whooping cough vaccine.
The man's sister was against vaccination over fears it might have a similar effect.
However, the judge was told staff at the man's care home favoured vaccination and he had received the annual flu jab.
"Balancing all the circumstances I have come to the firm conclusion that it is in [the man's] best interests to be administered the Covid-19 vaccine," Mr Justice Poole concluded.
"There may be exceptional cases where a patient's condition, history or other characteristics mean that vaccination would be medically contraindicated in their case, but in the great majority of cases it will be in the medical or health interests of a patient to be vaccinated in accordance with public health guidelines."
