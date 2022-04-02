Harrogate: Three teenage girls arrested after PCSOs attacked in McDonald's
Three teenage girls have been arrested after two police community support officers (PCSOs) were attacked in Harrogate town centre.
North Yorkshire Police said the officers were called at about 19:00 BST on Friday when a group entered McDonald's after being banned earlier.
The PCSOs were assaulted with one suffering a suspected broken nose and the other a damaged cheek.
Three girls, 13, 14 and 15, were arrested and remain in custody.
Police said the group refused to leave when asked by the PCSOs and an "altercation" took place.
Insp Phoebe Southall said attacks were "not 'just part of the job'" and people must come forward with information.
"No-one deserves to go to work and be assaulted, especially as they work to protect the public and keep our communities safe," she said.
Both PCSOs currently remain in hospital for treatment and are being supported in regard to their welfare, the force said.
Police said anyone who witnessed the incident on Cambridge Road, or who has phone footage from the time, should contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
