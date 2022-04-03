Woman in late 60s died in Knaresborough house fire
- Published
A woman in her late 60s has died in a house fire in a village near Knaresborough in North Yorkshire.
Emergency services were alerted by concerned neighbours at 22.09 BST on Saturday in Brearton, North Yorkshire Police said.
Despite the efforts of firefighters and paramedics, the woman sadly died at the scene. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Police said a joint investigation with the fire service has been launched.
There were no other occupants in the house and no neighbouring properties were damaged, police said.
