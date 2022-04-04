York City: Bootham Crescent handed to Persimmon Homes
A football club's historic former home has been officially been handed over to housing developers.
York City's Bootham Crescent opened in 1932 and was home to the Minstermen for almost 90 years.
The ground was sold for redevelopment when the club moved to the 8,500 seater LNER Community Stadium, which opened in February 2021.
Demolition work will now commence to allow Persimmon Homes to build 93 houses on the site.
"I just hope when people look at their windows they'll remember there was football played here," club chairman Jason McGill said.
"I've got tears in my eyes to be honest.
"I can still remember the roar walking in here. It is sad, but we have to move on."
Mr McGill said the site had sold for £7m, however the revenue would go to repay loans and debts.
That includes payments to City of York Council as a contribution towards the new stadium, interest on a £2m Football Foundation loan and payments to former club directors.
Archaeologists have been searching the former pitch ahead of construction work, with caskets containing the ashes of several of the club's fans dug up.
Legacy plans for Bootham Crescent include retaining a section of the Popular Stand's terrace and tunnel, the creation of a memorial garden and a public area where the centre circle was previously marked.
"It is very important for the city and our supporters to have a heritage or a legacy and to show there was a football stadium at the location and it meant so much to so many people," Mr McGill said.
