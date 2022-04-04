Copmanthorpe homemade explosives find leads to four arrests
Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into homemade explosives found in a garden.
North Yorkshire Police said a number of devices were discovered in Copmanthorpe, near York, at about 16:00 BST on Sunday.
A police cordon was put in place to enable bomb disposal experts to deal with the packages.
The force said a second property in the village had been searched and two men and two women were arrested.
It said the four individuals, aged between 18 and 53, remained in custody.
Officers confirmed the incident was not believed to be terror-related.
A force spokesperson said: "We would like to reassure residents that explosives experts have ensured the areas are safe and we do not believe there's any wider risk to the public."
They added officers remained on scene and people would notice a continued presence in the area.
No properties had to be evacuated during the incident.
