Harrogate McDonald's PCSO attack: Girls bailed
- Published
Three teenage girls arrested after two PCSOs were seriously injured during a fight in a McDonald's have been released on bail.
The community officers were hurt after a group of teenagers reportedly refused to leave the Harrogate branch.
One sustained a suspected broken nose and the other tissue damage to the cheek at about 19:00 BST on Friday
The three girls, aged 13, 14 and 15, have been released on conditional bail, North Yorkshire Police said.
The PCSOs were responding to reports a group of teenagers had returned to the Cambridge Street branch despite being banned earlier in the day and made subject to a dispersal order due to anti-social behaviour.
Both required hospital treatment.
Det Con Amy Sharrad thanked members of the public who had called in with information.
"We are aware of some footage circulating on social media of the incident, and would ask that those who have posted footage to contact us as soon as possible with any information," she said.
