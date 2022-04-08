Yorkshire Museum opens Roman hoard display
A collection of 1,800-year-old Roman bronzes have gone on display at the Yorkshire Museum.
The items were found by metal detectorists in a field in North Yorkshire in May 2020.
The Ryedale hoard was acquired by the museum, based in York, through the support of the Art Fund and private donors.
The items, including a bust of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, are said to be among the finest known from Roman Britain.
Dr Andrew Woods, senior curator at the Yorkshire Museum, said the collection was "incredibly important".
"When they came through the doors of the museum, honestly I was speechless, it was absolutely fantastic."
The items include a five inch (13cm) bust, made to adorn the top of a sceptre, an intricate figurine showing a horse and rider, thought to be made in Britain as a representation of the god Mars, a horse-shaped handle for a key, and a plumb bob used for engineering projects.
Dr Woods said to have found them anywhere in the country would have been "amazing and incredibly exciting".
"For us to have it here in Yorkshire, it will change what we know about the Roman period in this part of the world."
James Spark and Mark Didlick had discovered the items in a field near Ampleforth, Ryedale, and the collection is thought to have been buried as part of a religious ceremony.
Lucy Creighton, curator of archaeology, said it was a "unique discovery containing some of Yorkshire's most significant Roman objects".
The hoard was initially auctioned for £185,000 in May 2021 and was then purchased for the museum with the support of the Art Fund and private donors, including Richard Beleson, from San Francisco.
Dr Woods said without Mr Beleson's support the museum would not have been able to acquire the collection.
