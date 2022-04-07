Myeloma: Blood cancer patients urge diagnosis improvements
A man whose incurable blood cancer went undetected despite him seeing four GPs has called for better diagnosis.
Carl Tonks, 49, from Ripon, North Yorkshire, developed large lumps on his head, but was told they were cysts.
Charity Myeloma UK said patients with the condition faced some of the longest diagnosis delays of any cancers.
The government said it was streamlining cancer diagnostic services, backed by £325m in funding, "so that people get diagnosed more quickly".
Mr Tonks said the first lump appeared in August 2014 and he eventually had a total of five.
"By December, one of them was the size of a cricket ball and two were the size of golf balls," he said.
The four doctors he saw all said they were cysts and Mr Tonks opted to see a private cosmetic surgeon.
"Within 45 seconds the consultant realised they weren't cysts and that there was something seriously wrong," he said.
A blood test was done and, six days later, Mr Tonks was told he had myeloma and the lumps were plasmacytomas, a rare complication of the disease.
Myeloma UK said although incurable, the disease was treatable in most cases, however delays in diagnosis could lead to complications.
The charity wants to see improvements in diagnosis and patients' quality of life to be included as a key part of the government's proposed 10-year cancer strategy.
The Department of Health and Social Care said it recognised "business as usual" on cancer was not enough.
"We are streamlining cancer diagnostic services so that people get diagnosed more quickly, including those with non-specific symptoms like those for potential blood cancer, backed by £325m capital funding," a spokesperson said.
Sheffield South East Labour MP Clive Betts was diagnosed with myeloma in 2017, when he was 67, during a routine blood test after changing GPs.
His early diagnosis was "absolutely crucial" but added most patients were not as fortunate with some suffering "disastrous consequences to their health and quality of life."
After his diagnosis, Mr Tonks underwent chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant in November 2015 and is now in remission.
He said he did not bear a grudge that his cancer was not detected, but it was frustrating.
"It didn't need to be that hard," he said.
