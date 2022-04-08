York Minster: Plans for £5m ancient crafts teaching hub submitted
Plans to build a £5m centre to pass on knowledge of ancient crafts at York Minster have been submitted.
The Centre of Excellence for Heritage Craft Skills would teach methods, including stonemasonry, which are vital to the cathedral's preservation.
An application to City of York council said current facilities available to the minster's skilled workforce were "constrained and inadequate".
The scheme would sustain the cathedral for future generations, officials said.
Alex McCallion, director of works and precinct at York Minster, said a team of expert heritage craftspeople was needed to maintain the cathedral.
He said the existing stoneyard had the complete range of knowledge needed, but that this was "set against a backdrop of declining craft skills".
Mr McCallion said setting up two new teaching sites known as The Heritage Quad and The Works and Technology Hub would allow the craft of stonemasonry to continue.
Apprentices and students would also learn modern techniques and processes alongside the ancient craft skills, which would "secure the Minster for future generations to enjoy", he said.
The new plans form part of the biggest programme of planned works at York Minster in 150 years, according to the Revd Canon Michael Smith, Acting Dean of York.
A spokesperson said if the scheme got the go-ahead it would be finished in early 2024.
