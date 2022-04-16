Novotel York: Staff taken to hospital after chemical leak
Six members of staff at a hotel in York were taken to hospital for treatment after a chemical leak.
Emergency services were called to the Novotel Hotel on Fishergate shortly after 15:30 BST on Friday.
North Yorkshire Police said 16 members of staff had been affected by the leak, with six taken to hospital with symptoms and breathing difficulties.
The hotel, which was evacuated, reopened after North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue carried out safety checks.
The leak was identified as chlorine and had been contained, officers said.
The cause of the leak is yet to be confirmed.
