Camblesforth post office worker injured in raid
A shop worker was left needing hospital treatment for a head injury after being attacked in an early morning raid at a village post office.
A man entered Springfields Post Office on Croft Road in Camblesforth, near Selby, just after 05:30 BST on Easter Monday, North Yorkshire Police said.
The suspect fled with "a large amount of cash" following the attack.
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to talk to in connection with the robbery.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who was in the area at the time of the robbery, has been asked to contact the North Yorkshire force.
