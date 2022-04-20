Scarborough man jailed for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend
A man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend in a "brutal attack" has been jailed for 16 years for attempted murder.
Jack Darrion Sutton, 24, admitted stabbing his former partner multiple times in her face, arms and chest in Scarborough last December.
After attacking the 23-year-old, Sutton fled before eventually being found in a garden on Mount View Avenue.
Det Ch Insp Graeme Wright said Sutton's ex-partner was lucky she had "escaped with her life".
Leeds Crown Court was told the attack happened on Londesborough Road on the evening of 10 December 2021.
Officers were called and they managed to stem the woman's bleeding before she was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.
As well as pleading guilty to attempted murder, Sutton, of Mount View Avenue, Scarborough, admitted possession of an offensive weapon and was given an extended licence period of four years.
Det Ch Insp Wright said: "This was an extremely brutal and frightening attack in which the victim was very lucky to escape with her life.
"Sutton now accepts his actions that night were reprehensible and could have resulted in fatal injuries to the brave victim."
