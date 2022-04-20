York: Man in critical condition after assault outside city pub
A man has been left in a "critical" condition in hospital following an attack outside a pub in York.
The 46-year-old victim was assaulted near The Terrace on Fossgate just before 22:20 BST on Tuesday, according to North Yorkshire Police.
A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remained in police custody, the force said.
Officers said CCTV showed people on the street at the time of the attack and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
