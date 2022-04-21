York murder inquiry: Man dies two days after pub assault
A murder inquiry has begun after a man died in hospital two days after being attacked outside a pub.
The 46-year-old was assaulted in front of The Terrace, on Fossgate, in York, at about 22:20 BST on Tuesday.
A 38-year-old man who was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident has been released on bail.
North Yorkshire Police said it was also investigating an incident earlier that night involving the same men and has appealed for witnesses.
Det Insp Steve Menzies said: "We know that there were two incidents involving the same people at the Terrace Bar.
"It is believed that three men were asked to leave the bar at around 20:30 with an altercation taking place outside, and then a further incident occurring just after 22:00, again outside the bar.
"We have recovered CCTV footage that shows a number of people have witnessed different parts of these incidents and I appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time to come forward if you haven't spoken to us yet."
