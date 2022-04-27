York PCSO assaulted in youth disturbances
A police community support officer was assaulted as they dealt with a series of disturbances in York.
Groups of youths had congregated in several parts of the Foxwood area between 17:30 and 18:45 BST on Monday, according to North Yorkshire Police.
Officers had attended to disperse the group when the assault took place.
A number of public order offences had taken place as well as incidents of anti-social behaviour, a force spokesperson said.
The youths had congregated on Askham Lane, Westfield Place and Westfield Park, they added.
Supt Mark Khan said their behaviour was "unacceptable" and urged anyone with information about what happened to contact the force.
"I am appalled that a member of police staff was assaulted during this incident," he said.
"This member of staff is now receiving support and we will be taking swift action to deal with those responsible."
The investigation into what happened included reviewing body-worn video from the officers who attended the incidents, the North Yorkshire force said.
