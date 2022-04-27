Hambleton Council plan legal fight against asylum centre
A council is preparing legal action against a proposed asylum centre after an MP said the Home Office intends to "press ahead" despite local opposition.
Government plans to house 1,500 people at RAF Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, have been criticised over a lack of consultation.
Dr Justin Ives, from Hambleton District Council, said the authority had asked lawyers to draw up the legal challenge.
The Home Office has been approached for a comment.
Dr Ives, the council's chief executive, said the decision came after recent meetings indicated the government would not rethink.
He said: "In response to this, Hambleton District Council has instructed lawyers to start work on mounting a legal challenge of the government's decision."
The proposal for Linton-on-Ouse, near York, is part of the government's new migration policy, which also includes sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda.
The men, aged between 18 and 40, will be housed at the base while their applications to stay in the UK are processed.
Residents have expressed concerns about the impact on services in the area and their safety.
The Home Office has previously said services provided on site would "minimise" the impact on the local community.
The council's decision comes after the area's Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake, leader of Hambleton District Council Mark Robson, and Immigration Minister Kevin Foster met on Tuesday.
Mr Hollinrake said: "We have made clear during a very frank exchange of views we need to go back to the drawing board on this.
"Unfortunately, the Home Office has made clear its intention to press ahead with the plans."
Dr Ives added: "As the local authority, we are extremely disappointed by the lack of consultation and involvement on this so far and have made this clear to government during our discussions."
The Home Office has previously apologised to residents for the way the announcement was made.
Mr Hollinrake said he believed that just because the site was available it did not mean it was suitable and had raised the issue with the Prime Minister and Home Secretary.
Dr Ives said the council would work closely with the community and was "determined to take whatever course of action is required to secure the best possible outcome".
