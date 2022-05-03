Boroughbridge: Sheep worth tens of thousands stolen from field
More than 60 sheep worth tens of thousands of pounds in total have been stolen from a field in North Yorkshire.
Police said the female Beltex and Bleu du Maine sheep were taken from a field at Marton-cum-Grafton near Boroughbridge on 27 or 28 April.
Nearly 50 of the sheep were pregnant.
Anyone with information about the theft, especially if they saw a wagon around Legram Lane between 17:00 BST on 27 April and 07:00 BST on 28 April, has been asked to contact police.
A total of 48 ewes in lamb - 39 Beltex and 9 Bleu du Maine - and 16 young Beltex sheep, all aged between 9-18 months, were stolen from the field off the A168, according to the North Yorkshire force.
